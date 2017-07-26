Fashion Week Bellevue Most Popular Fashion Week on Eastside of Lake Washington

Sellout crowds are expected again this year at the popular Fashion Week Bellevue at The Bellevue Collection, set for Sept. 20 – 24, 2017. Tickets for each of the major fashion runway shows are now on sale now. Fashion comes to life during these premier events that showcase both the latest trends but also our region’s top independent designers. 100% of ticket sales to Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show benefit local, non-profit organizations, Bellevue LifeSpring and Special Olympics Washington respectively, courtesy of The Kemper Freeman Family and The Bellevue Collection.

“Each year we look to infuse freshness into Fashion Week Bellevue with new twists on events, chic parties and opportunities for everyone to be able to enjoy the dynamic world of fashion,” says Jennifer Leavitt, vice president/marketing for The Bellevue Collection. “We are proud of the professional level of our runway shows and experiences our team curates, up to and including our all new finale show, The Collective.

Ticketed runway shows and special events include:

Sept. 21: The sixth annual Independent Designer Runway Show highlights the premier talent of seven local up-and-coming fashion designers as the culmination of a months-long mentorship program as they compete for a $5000 cash prize. Media partner for this event is Seattle Refined.

Sept. 22: Posh Party Trend Show is a stylish evening of must-have trends highlighted in the Fall 2017 Look Book featuring fashions available at stores in The Bellevue Collection. Tickets benefit Bellevue LifeSpring.

Sept. 23: Culminating the week is The Collective Runway Show showcases The Bellevue Collection’s premier brands from national retailers to smaller boutiques. VIP Tickets are available for this event as well and sell out early. Tickets benefit Special Olympics Washington.

Numerous in-store and Collection-wide events are also planned for Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection at no cost to the public and will soon be announced.

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Washington, The Bellevue Collection, owned by Kemper Development Company and affiliates, includes Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring the Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques and Lincoln Square, anchored by the Lincoln Square Cinemark theaters, restaurants, home furnishing stores and The Westin Bellevue hotel. Currently, it consists of a distinctive collection of 250 of the finest shops, 30 sit-down restaurants, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces, all in one location, making The Bellevue Collection a shopping, dining and nightlife and entertainment experience unlike any other in the region. With the expansion of Lincoln Square, The Collection has added a total of 1.5 million sq. ft. including 177,000 sq. ft. restaurants/retail, 710,000 sq. ft. of Class A Premier Office space, the 245-room W Hotel and 218 luxury high-rise rental residences in Two Lincoln Tower. The Collection is located on Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 10th Streets in downtown Bellevue.

Official event hashtag #BellevueFW

Twitter: @BelleCollection

Instagram: @BellevueCollection