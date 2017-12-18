Steve Madden to Open First Retail Store in Washington State Today at Bellevue Square

High-end Fashion footwear and accessories company Steve Madden opens its doors to its first retail location in the state, in Bellevue Square today.

Steve Madden’s 1,594 sq. ft. of sales floor will host men’s and women’s Steve Madden styles as well as a variety of brands under the Madden label, such as Madden Girl, Blondo, and Steven footwear. Madden Girl collectionscombine the famous Steve Madden style with a youthful take on the latest trends while Blondo provides customers with innovative waterproof fashionable footwear. Steven by Steve Madden styles are made up of modern silhouettes and genuine materials that provide women with an elevated look.

It’s interesting to note that the Steve Madden website is offering free shipping and special discounts for ‘members’ which could save a lot of people the headache of fighting traffic and hunting for a parking spot. If you do decide to brave the masses, it is suggested to use public transportation or rideshare. If you want discounts on rides from Lyft and/or Uber go to RideShareRightNow.com.