Fitness Genes to Launch First Accredited Fitness Genomics Training Course At IDEA World

FitnessGenes, an industry pioneer in the burgeoning category of fitness genomics, received a significant advancement this month with a formal education accreditation from the American Council on Exercise (ACE), National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA). This is the first time a genomics education program has been accredited for fitness professionals.

(Publisher’s Note: This post first appeared at JoeAbs.com)

Recently celebrating their fifth anniversary, FitnessGenes leads the way for gyms, fitness professionals and consumers to use genetically prescriptive training and nutrition as the foundation for physique transformation and overall health.

Launching this week at the IDEA World convention booth #1015 in San Diego, the FitnessGenes PRO Trainer Education course is available online and in-person at select locations. The inaugural class was hosted by Gold’s Gym, Glendale, with a graduating cadre of elite trainers and nutritionists.

Dr. Dan Reardon, CEO and co-founder of FitnessGenes, envisions a bright future for fitness professionals: “Being the first to receive accreditations from these organizations for genomics education upholds our promise to elevate the entire fitness community. Taking the mystery out of genetics is something we truly enjoy, and the first class of FitnessGenes PROs are excited to put it into practice.”

FitnessGenes is the international leader in genetic testing for fitness and nutrition, analyzing gene variations that help people understand how they should exercise and eat to achieve lifelong wellness. For more information, visit FitnessGenes.com or @fitnessgenes on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About FitnessGenes

FitnessGenes is the first DNA-testing platform of its kind to eliminate the guesswork from fitness and nutrition. With a consumer-friendly DNA kit and an intricate analysis of 700,000 gene variations, the team of genetic scientists reveals specific traits including metabolic tendencies, dietary sensitivities, fat burning capacity, muscle type, recovery time and more. FitnessGenes then prescribes personalized, week-by-week exercise programs and nutritional guides based on the user’s genetic and lifestyle profile. FitnessGenes extraction and laboratory work is performed by the Erasmus consortia launched by La Jolla-based Illumina, the global leader in DNA sequencing, to bring its latest genotyping array into healthcare, translational research and consumer genomics.