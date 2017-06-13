Bellevue’s Mox Boarding House Raises $138,000 for Foster Youth

In the two-and-a-half years since it opened shop on Bel-Red Road, Mox Boarding House has become a gathering place for board gamers in the Puget Sound region and beyond. Mox prides itself on community-building, and this spring, the company brought together local gaming luminaries to raise funds for a worthy cause.

On Sunday, May 21, 2017, Mox hosted The Gauntlet: Infinity – its fourth annual charity tabletop gaming tournament. Each year, twenty game companies and community organizations send teams of four to compete in the day-long event, which began at noon and concluded with an awards ceremony and after-party at 10 PM. The teams spend the six weeks leading up to the tournament raising funds for a local non-profit organization; this year’s beneficiary was Treehouse, a Seattle-based group that supports foster children and their families.

The Gauntlet is made possible by ENGAGE, Mox Boarding House’s charitable giving branch. Since 2013, they’ve raised over $193,000 for Seattle-based non-profits, including Hopelink, YouthCare, and Child’s Play. This year’s tournament raised $138,000 for Treehouse, bringing The Gauntlet’s grand total to $331,000.

“The Gauntlet is our way of connecting gamers to causes that are meaningful to them,” said Lyla Ross, Program Manager for ENGAGE. “This year, we had the highest engagement from our teams – not only did they fundraise for six weeks, with tremendous results, but they also donated items to our auction and raffle and rallied their coworkers to participate in company matching. That brought in an extra $10,000 and helped us raise more money than we ever have in the past.”

For more information about ENGAGE, visit moxbh.com/engage.



About Mox Boarding House: Mox Boarding House is a local game store like no other. With inviting full-service restaurants, unparalleled game selection, and excellent customer service, Mox Boarding House’s two locations provide the perfect atmosphere for your next game night. Visit us in Ballard and Bellevue, or online at moxboardinghouse.com.