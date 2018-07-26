Diono Donates Booster Seats To Local Families

Diono Company Donates Booster Seats To Local Families on July 25, 2018. Diono, donated $30,000 worth of booster seats to two local non-profit organizations namely WestSide Baby and Treehouse. The Pacific Northwest’s award winning designer and manufacturer of car seats and strollers for babies will provide the booster seats to underprivileged families and foster children. The booster seat donation pick-up was held on July 24th at 2:00 PM at Diono’s headquarters in Sumner, WA.

Diono Company Donated Booster Seats To Local Families

“Diono is a local Northwest business that is passionate about children’s safety no matter where they are in their journey.” said Scott McAllister, Brand Manager.”It is important to us that we give back to our community that has provided so much support to us over the past 20 years,”

Treehouse and WestSide Baby are working together on the initiative. They will each receive the in-kind donation of brand new booster seats. The booster seats will then be immediately re-distributed to the families in the community. Treehouse delivers academic and other essential support for more than 7,500 youth in foster care across Washington State each year. Treehouse also provides the most important childhood necessities for healthy development that they deserve. Founded in 2001, WestSide Baby is the only non-profit that collects and distributes items for children in Western King County.

“With car accidents being the leading cause of death among children in the United States, it’s important to take car seat safety seriously,” Added McAllister. “However, we know that for some families, baby safety items like car seats and booster seats can sometimes be expensive and out of reach which is why this partnership is so important to the community – it allows diono to provide safe and innovative booster seats to families who may not have had access to them otherwise.”

Diono, WestSide Baby, and Treehouse hope that this donation will promote car seat safety and help prevent needless childhood accidents. Additionally, Diono previously partnered with Treehouse to donate over $2,500 to support youth in foster care.

More Good Deeds at Bellevue Business Journal