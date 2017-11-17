What to Give Those that Already Have it All This Holiday Season: A Guide from Guide Dogs for the Blind

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means it’s time to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones. But, what do you give to those who already have everything?

Give them something you can’t buy in stores. Donate to Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) in their name. Not only will this support these special furry friends, it will also allow GDB to continue to provide their services free of charge to people with blindness or visual impairments. Some important things to know about GDB:

GDB prepares highly-qualified guide dogs to serve and empower individuals who are blind or have low vision throughout North America.

GDB is recognized worldwide as a model for innovative training, unprecedented support of guide dog partnerships after graduation, and the success rate of its graduates via a world-class alumni association and veterinary financial assistance, as needed.

GDB receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of our donors.

Shop a variety of donations below from skateboards for puppy socialization to naming a guide dog, ranging in price $50 – $5 million. For more information on GDB, visit guidedogs.com.

$50: Skateboard Socialization

These pups can’t wait to get their paws on a skateboard to help them adapt to different types of movement during their socialization. They may not be the next Tony Hawk, but their skateboard skills will get them one step closer to being an excellent guide when they grow up. : $50/SKATEBOARD – ADD TO CART

$100: Special Delivery

What could be better than a puppy at your door? This gift provides the transportation of one adorable puppy from GDB’s California campus to a volunteer puppy raiser, via puppy truck: $100/TRANSPORTATION FOR ONE PUP – ADD TO CART

$1,000: Happy Campers!

Camp GDB brings together youth who are blind or visually impaired at our campuses to learn about the guide dog lifestyle, including what it is like to travel and live with aguide dog. It is four days of adventure, fun, and learning … with four-legged canine pals in on the action. $1,000/CAMP GDB-ADD TO CART

$5,000: Say My Name, Say My Name

This gift helps to cover the costs for a guide dog puppy-in-training and provides an honor reserved for special members of the Guide Dogs for the Blind family — the opportunity to give a puppy his/her name for life. $5,000 THE FOREVER FRIEND-ADD TO CART

$5 million: Centered on Puppies

This generous gift affords an individual or a company an opportunity to name the new Guide Dogs for the Blind Puppy Center. Puppies will begin their journey to becoming guide dogs at the new state-of-the-art 28,000-square foot facility complete with a puppy nursery; an innovative “Young Heroes Academy” where the puppies learn to socialize with humans and one another; and The Learning Lab, a public education center, where visitors can view the puppies at work. (contact Therese Jacobson via tjacobson@guidedogs.com)