Along with the letter, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released this statement:

The full text of the letter follows:

Business for shared strategy to fight homelessness

As business leaders, we care deeply about our city and the most challenging issues it faces. As employers and philanthropists, many of us are playing an active role in fighting homelessness in King County. We’re committed to doing much more.

Through Pearl Jam’s Home Shows Initiative, we saw the power of what we can do when we band together.

We’re standing together now with elected leaders, local residents, advocates on the front lines, and those experiencing homelessness to chart a path forward to make our economy one that both thrives and holds a place for everyone.

In the past, some of us have stated what we’re opposed to. We have not been clear about what we support. We’re committed to one coordinated effort that optimizes the roles of government, nonprofits, and business to ensure that everyone in King County has a roof over their heads.

What will it take?

One shared plan that explicitly outlines the strategies we’ll prioritize, policies we’ll pursue, and resources we’ll allocate, as well as the metrics that tell us if we’re succeeding.

that explicitly outlines the strategies we’ll prioritize, policies we’ll pursue, and resources we’ll allocate, as well as the metrics that tell us if we’re succeeding. Clear leadership and accountability from all of us working in service of a shared plan, including our elected officials.

from all of us working in service of a shared plan, including our elected officials. A larger financial commitment from all of us­­—funding for organizations that have a proven track record of success in working across populations to both prevent and move people out of homelessness, along with funding for new, creative and efficient solutions.

from all of us­­—funding for organizations that have a proven track record of success in working across populations to both prevent and move people out of homelessness, along with funding for new, creative and efficient solutions. Engagement of the community. We need to continue to raise awareness throughout the community and engage and activate our employees and customers.

We can do this—but we have to do it as one community working together.

Sincerely,

Publisher’s Note: Thank you, thank you and THANK YOU to Pearl Jam for playing these shows and putting a spotlight on the homeless situation in Seattle and beyond.

Pearl Jam rocks Seattle for two amazing shows to put spotlight on homelessness. Way to go Pearl Jam!