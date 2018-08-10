We Make Your Business Virtually Famous

Seattle Area Businesses Join Pearl Jam to Call for Shared Strategy on Homelessness

Pearl Jam ‘s Seattle Shows for Homelessness Cause Local Businesses to Call for Unity

Pearl Jam The Home Shows for HomelessnessPearl Jam ‘s amazing Home Shows concerts at Safeco Field this week have had a great effect already:  causing more than 50 businesses to release a letter committing to a shared strategy toward fighting homelessness in the region. It is hoped that this will be the beginning of a viable plan and solution that can be modeled all over the United States and beyond.
Along with the letter, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released this statement:
“There is simply no way to address homelessness in our region without the work of all of us. This is not an issue that government, nonprofits, philanthropy or individuals alone can solve. We need everyone — and that includes the business community. Businesses have innovative ideas, resources and employees eager to be engaged. We’ve been thrilled by the role Seattle’s business community has played in the Home Shows. We’re looking forward to continuing the collaboration as we work toward a shared strategy to fighting homelessness.”
The full text of the letter follows:

Business for shared strategy to fight homelessness

As business leaders, we care deeply about our city and the most challenging issues it faces. As employers and philanthropists, many of us are playing an active role in fighting homelessness in King County. We’re committed to doing much more.

Through Pearl Jam’s Home Shows Initiative, we saw the power of what we can do when we band together.

We’re standing together now with elected leaders, local residents, advocates on the front lines, and those experiencing homelessness to chart a path forward to make our economy one that both thrives and holds a place for everyone.

In the past, some of us have stated what we’re opposed to. We have not been clear about what we support. We’re committed to one coordinated effort that optimizes the roles of government, nonprofits, and business to ensure that everyone in King County has a roof over their heads.

What will it take?

  • One shared plan that explicitly outlines the strategies we’ll prioritize, policies we’ll pursue, and resources we’ll allocate, as well as the metrics that tell us if we’re succeeding.
  • Clear leadership and accountability from all of us working in service of a shared plan, including our elected officials.
  • A larger financial commitment from all of us­­—funding for organizations that have a proven track record of success in working across populations to both prevent and move people out of homelessness, along with funding for new, creative and efficient solutions.
  • Engagement of the community. We need to continue to raise awareness throughout the community and engage and activate our employees and customers.

We can do this—but we have to do it as one community working together.

 

Sincerely,

 

Mark Okerstrom

President and CEO

Expedia Group

 

H.S. Wright III

Chairman & Founder

Seattle Hospitality Group

 

R. Guy Hudson

MD, CEO

Swedish Health Services

 

Neal Myrick

Global Head

Tableau Foundation

 

Ethan and Angela Stowell

Owners

Ethan Stowell Restaurants

 

Bill Hilf

CEO

Vulcan Inc.

 

Diana Birkett Rakow

Vice President, External Relations

Alaska Airlines

 

Tod Leiweke

President and CEO

NHL Seattle

 

Larry Cohen

CEO

Gates Ventures

 

Scott Redman

CEO

Sellen Construction

 

Manny Chao

Founder

Georgetown Brewing Company

 

Jennifer Shea

CEO and Founder

Trophy Cupcakes & Party

 

Mickey Smith

President

Martin Smith Inc.

 

David Bley

Director, Pacific Northwest

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

 

Tricia and Jeff Raikes

Co-founders

Raikes Foundation

 

Jeff Trisler

President

Live Nation Seattle

 

Connie Ballmer

Co-Founder

Ballmer Group

 

Rob Glaser

Founder, Chairman and CEO

RealNetworks

 

Jill Wood

President

Windermere Real Estate

 

Rod Hochman

MD, President and CEO

Providence St. Joseph Health

 

Molly Moon Neitzel

Founder and CEO

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

 

Leslie Scott

Program Director

107.7 The End

 

Lee Rhodes

Owner

glassybaby

 

Trey Busch

Partner and Winemaker

Sleight of Hand Cellars and Underground Wine Project

 

Robert B. Gilbertson, Jr.

President/CEO

YMCA of Greater Seattle

 

Linda Derschang

Founder and CEO

The Derschang Group

 

Dave Richards

Vice President, Programming and Operations

KISW

 

Pamela Hinckley

CEO

Tom Douglas Restaurants

 

Rachel Marshall

Founder

Rachel’s Ginger Beer

 

Chad Mackay

CEO

Fire & Vine Hospitality

 

Travis Rosenthal

Owner

Sand Point Grill, Tango, Rumba

 

Renee Erickson

Owner

Sea Creatures

 

Tom Mara

Executive Director

KEXP

 

Thierry Rautureau

The Chef In The Hat

Luc / Loulay

 

Linda Di Lello Morton & Tamara Murphy

Owners

terra plata

 

Brian McAndrews

Chairman

United Way of King County

 

Tony Mestres

President & CEO

Seattle Foundation

 

Matthew Stubbs

Owner

Big Chickie

 

Jennifer Teunon

Executive Director

Medina Foundation

 

Dave LaSarte-Meeks

Executive Director

Vadon Foundation

 

Rich Fox

Operating Owner

Weimann-Maclise Family of Restaurants

 

John Stanton

Chairman and Managing Partner

Seattle Mariners

 

Brian Robinson

Managing Partner

Northlink Investment Group

 

Jon Fine

President & CEO

United Way of King County

 

Joel VandenBrink

Founder, CEO

Two Beers Brewing Co, Seattle Cider Company & Sound Craft Seltzer Co.

 

David Blandford

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs

Visit Seattle

 

Daniel Pitasky

Executive Director

Schultz Family Foundation

 

Leslie Thomson

Owner

Dream Dinners

 

Herb Gould

CEO

Anthony’s Restaurants

 

Pete Nordstrom

Co-President

Nordstrom, Inc.

 

Dan Black

President

Zeeks Pizza

 

Jennifer and Justin Stiefel

President, CEO and Founders

Heritage Distilling Co.

 

John Hoyt

Founder

Pyramid Communications

Publisher’s Note:  Thank you, thank you and THANK YOU to Pearl Jam for playing these shows and putting a spotlight on the homeless situation in Seattle and beyond.

Pearl Jam rocks Seattle for two amazing shows to put spotlight on homelessness.  Way to go Pearl Jam!

