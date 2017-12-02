FreedomWorks Urges House and Senate to Keep the Momentum

FreedomWorks Vice President of Legislative Affairs Jason Pye released the following statement after the Senate passed its version of tax reform:
“Congress is one step closer to sending a pro-growth tax reform bill to the president’s desk. We know that there is a lot on the legislative agenda but urge the House and Senate to work out their differences quickly. The conference report should ensure that every income group gets a pay raise, protect pass-through businesses tax from unnecessary complexity and provide them with tax relief, and lower the corporate rate to 20 percent.”
