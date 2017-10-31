Washington Bikes Ride in the Rain Challenge kicks off Wednesday, November 1

Get your fenders in place and take on the rain!

This November 1-30, Washington Bikes is inviting everyone in the state of Washington to participate in the Ride in the Rain Challenge, a friendly competition among two-wheeled teams to bike as much as possible—for fun, for work or for just getting around town.

Participants log bike trips throughout the month of November while competing for bragging rights and prizes—and to prove that no one embraces the rainy season like the Pacific Northwest.

More than 1,500 participants have already signed up for the Ride in the Rain Challenge and formed more than 300 teams. Washington Bikes will help get new and veteran riders rolling with encouragement, tips and resources and prize opportunities throughout November.

Visit https://www.lovetoride.net/washington to sign up, form a team and participate in all the rainy fun.

Participants are encouraged to share Ride in the Rain Challenge photos by tagging #RideinRain and @wabikes on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Registration is free and open to everyone in Washington, so form a team of friends or ride solo, and log your bike trips for a chance to earn prizes and bragging rights.

Ride in the Rain is made possible through the support of our sponsors at SKS, the University of Washington, Showers Pass and Ortlieb.

About Washington Bikes

Washington Bikes grows bicycling all across the state of Washington every day. We advocate for bicyclists’ rights and work with public officials to shape the policies that will make bicycling a safe, accessible form of transportation, travel and recreation. Through our efforts we increase funding for bicycle facilities; provide tools for local advocates to improve their communities; and promote the health, safety, and economic benefits of bicycling. Our work and that of our many partner organizations means more biking all across Washington, the #1 Bicycle Friendly State in America since 2008. Cascade Bicycle Club is affiliated with Washington Bikes. To learn more, visit WAbikes.org.