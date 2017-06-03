Bellevue-based Dr. Iman Majd Elected Chair of National Acupuncture Organization

The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) has elected Bellevue-based Dr. Iman Majd as the new Chair of its Academy of Diplomates, a separate chartered division of the NCCAOM designed to increase the promotion and advancement of NCCAOM Diplomates and the NCCAOM credentials. With the Academy of Diplomates, the Academy Board Chair has a significant impact on furthering this separately chartered membership division within the NCCAOM nonprofit organization.

Dr. Majd, an NCCAOM Diplomate and a medical doctor combines acupuncture and other complementary modalities into his clinical practice at the University of Washington Physicians Network. He also serves as the Acupuncture Specialist Consult for University of Washington Neighborhood Clinics. Dr. Majd’s clinical and research interests include an integrative approach to neurodegenerative disorders, pain management and immune system wellness.

“It is with great excitement to announce the foundation of The NCCAOM Academy of Diplomates (The Academy). The Academy is a direct membership body which includes all active NCCAOM Diplomates as members, with no membership fees,” said Iman Majd, MD, MS, EAMP, Dip. ABFM, ABoIM, Dipl. Ac. (NCCAOM). “As the Chair of The Academy, I invite all the NCCAOM Diplomates to give us input so we can better serve your best interests the years to come.”

As the Academy Chair, Dr. Majd will continue to lead the Academy Board to a continued commitment to the public’s safety and well-being, while also working on advancing the professional practice of acupuncture and Oriental medicine through the NCCAOM credentials. This includes providing services and products for NCCAOM Diplomates to help promote their credentials and advance their career. Please see the new Academy website, introduced this past January, showcasing information about benefits for Diplomates as well as the launch of a public education campaign to promote Diplomate in the news and to the public.

By having a separate governance structure within the organization, the Academy will facilitate more development of products and services for NCCAOM Diplomates and will be better positioned to provide greater promotion and advocacy for its Diplomate members.

Currently, Dr. Majd is also serving as a Board member on the NCCAOM Board of Commissioners, which he first joined in 2014.