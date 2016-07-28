by

Community Invited to Meet Provider Team at Aug. 6 Lake Hills Medical Clinic Open House

Overlake Medical Center invites members of Lake Hills’ community and area residents to an open house at its new Lake Hills Medical clinic, Aug. 6, from 9 am – noon. The center is located at 619 156th Ave. SE.

With primary care and urgent care available in the same location, the Lake Hills Medical Clinic is able to refer urgent care patients to primary care providers, and ensure they seamlessly receive the proper follow-up care. Community members will be steps away from accessible care for everything from sports physicals to women’s care, to illnesses and injuries that are not life threatening but still require immediate attention. The co-pay for an urgent care visit is typically far lower than the cost of a visit to the emergency room, and the wait time is typically shorter.

“Providing primary care and urgent care throughout the Eastside is an important way our providers are helping support a healthy growing community,” said Overlake Medical Clinics CEO Dennis Rochier, MD. “The Lake Hills community is in the excellent hands of skilled providers who have experience with managing everything from routine health maintenance to acute and chronic conditions.”

The 5,200 square-foot clinic includes 10 patient rooms as well as onsite X-ray and laboratory facilities.

The open house is an opportunity for community members to meet the Lake Hills Medical clinic primary care and urgent care teams. The event also features a special giveaway to the first 250 guests, an interactive clinic tour and free smoothies and blood pressure screenings.

The primary care clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Same-day appointments are available. The urgent care clinic is open noon – 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. To reach the Lake Hills primary care clinic or to make an appointment, call 425.637.3270 . To reach the urgent care clinic, call 425.637.3280.

About Overlake Medical Center

Overlake Medical Center is a nonprofit, non-tax-supported regional hospital with a network of medical clinics located throughout the Eastside. Founded by the community in 1960, the hospital is licensed for 349 beds and offers a comprehensive range of services including cardiac care, neuroscience, cancer care, general and specialty surgery, women’s programs, senior care and psychiatric services. It was the first Level III trauma service on the Eastside and is one of only three hospitals in the state to receive a Leapfrog ‘A’ hospital safety score for three years in a row.

About Lake Hills Medical Clinic



