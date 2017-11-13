Overlake Medical Center Invites Public to Open House at New Sammamish Clinic Saturday November 18

Overlake Medical Center invites members of the Sammamish and greater Eastside community to an open house at its new Sammamish medical clinic, Saturday, November 18, from 9 am – noon. A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 8:45 am including Overlake CEO J. Michael Marsh, Sammamish Mayor Bob Keller, Overlake physicians Dr. Paige Kasai, Dr. Jessica McHugh and other Overlake providers and staff. The center is located at 22630 SE 4th St., Suite 300, Sammamish, 98074.

With primary care opening on Monday, Nov. 20, and urgent care coming in January of 2018, the Sammamish Medical Clinic will offer Overlake’s high quality care services in the heart of the Plateau community. The clinic includes on-site X-ray and laboratory facilities. In addition to touring the clinic and meeting the team of providers, Overlake will offer the public free BMI, blood pressure checks and cholesterol screenings. For more information, please visit Overlake’s Sammamish clinic website.