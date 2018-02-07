American Income Life – Altig Names Troy Plummer and Lauren Coyne as Directors of Sales

Redmond-based American Income Life – Altig (AIL-Altig) has appointed Troy Plummer and Lauren Coyne to Directors of Sales. As Directors of Sales, Plummer and Coyne will support the growth of all leaders in the North American Territories.

Plummer joined AIL-Altig in 2004 and with preparation, dedication, and excellent mentorship, found himself quickly rising through the ranks of AIL-Altig. “Based on his amazing results and commitment to Do More for Others, I know he will have nothing but success ahead of him,” said AIL-Altig CEO, Ilija Orlovic.

Plummer holds degrees in Business and Marketing from the University of Manitoba. Originally from Canada, Plummer now lives in Kirkland, with his wife and their two kids. He enjoys mentoring new leaders in the business, golfing, and traveling with his family.

Coyne joined AIL-Altig in 2010 and was quickly appointed to various management positions within the company. After working closely in the Redmond headquarters with the top minds in the business, Coyne looks forward to sharing their wisdom and her experience to grow the company as Director of Sales. Coyne says, “I’ve been coaching all my life—I’m good at it. I am excited to go on the road again and train leaders to push the entire company forward.”

Coyne holds a Bachelor’s in Political Economy, with a double minor in Human Rights and International Law from the University of Washington in Seattle. A Washington native, Coyne lives in Issaquah. She enjoys traveling, hiking, watching and playing sports, and spending time with her family.

AIL-Altig’s culture of the Platinum Rule – To do more for others than you would expect anybody to do for you – has consistently placed them among Top Workplaces in offices across the country including California, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Utah, Minnesota and Tennessee. In 2017, AIL-Altig was named the #3 Best Place to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine.

Editor’s Note: Congratulations Rick!