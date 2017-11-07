America’s Car Museum Exhibit to Showcase a Century of American Culture

‘Through the Lens: Cars Defined by an American Century’ will highlight iconic cars from the past 100 years

On November 9, America’s Car Museum will open its newest exhibit titled “Through the Lens: Cars Defined by an American Century” showcasing vehicles from the past 100 years which reflect contemporary culture at the time of their debut.

Specifically, Cars Defined by an American Century will showcase milestones in technical innovation, design, labor, commerce, mobility and entertainment by featuring one vehicle from each decade that exemplifies these key characteristics.

“The focus of this display is to recognize the cars that reflect the history and culture of their period, rather than being commercially successful,” said America’s Car Museum Curator of Exhibitry Scot Keller. “For example, the 1935 Airflow CW Limousine was a commercial failure at its time but represented a radical turning point in terms of automotive design with manufacturers considering a car’s aerodynamics as part of its development.”

The list of vehicles initially to be featured in Cars Defined by an American Century include:

1910-1920 | 1917 Crane-Simplex 1920-1930 | 1930 Packard 740 Custom Super Eight 1930-1940 | 1935 AirFlow CW Limousine 1940-1950 | 1945 Willys MB Jeep 1950-1960 | 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible 1960-1970 | 1967 VW Beetle 1970-1980 | 1979 Honda Civic 1980-1990 | 1986 Dodge Caravan SE 1990-2000 | 1991 Mercedes Benz 500SL 2000-2010 | 2004 Toyota Prius

Additionally, visitors will be given “voting chips” upon arrival at ACM to voice their opinion on which cars they believe best represent each decade following WWII. Votes will be tallied and reported through the Museum’s social media on a regular basis and may lead to vehicles being cycled in or out due to popular demand.

“America’s Car Museum has become well-known for its rotating exhibits, and we’re excited to give guests the opportunity to take an active role in determining which are on display,” said America’s Automotive Trust CEO Adam Langsbard. “We encourage those who vote to follow ACM’s social channels, and share the news if their vote contributed to a change in the vehicle lineup.”

To learn more about Cars Defined by an American Century or other current exhibits, visit americascarmuseum.org.

About LeMay – America’s Car Museum (americascarmuseum.org )

America’s Car Museum (ACM), an entity of America’s Automotive Trust, is an international destination for families and auto enthusiasts to celebrate America’s love affair with the automobile and learn how it shaped our society. Based in Tacoma, Wash., the stunning 165,000-sq.-ft. facility has been recognized as one of MSN’s 10 Best Automotive Museums worldwide, USA Today’s 10 Best Museums in Seattle and KING5’s Best Museum in Western Washington. ACM serves as an educational center for students of all ages, features 12 rotating exhibits and hosts America’s Automotive Trust’s annual Signature Events. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org.

About America’s Automotive Trust (americasautomotivetrust.org)

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a not-for-profit corporation that seeks to secure America’s automotive heritage and to transfer the skills and knowledge necessary for the future of collector vehicles and the enthusiast community for generations to come. AAT is made up of four founding affiliate organizations: LeMay – America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club. For more information on AAT, visit americasautomotivetrust.org.