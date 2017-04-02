Seattle HEMPFEST and the former Oregon Hemp Convention have joined forces to produce PDX HEMPFEST Expo in franchise agreement

Seattle HEMPFEST and the PDX HEMPFEST Expo have joined forces in an effort to advance the public profile of the cannabis industry.

Sat, June 10, 2017, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm Portland Expo Center 2060 N. Marine Drive, Portland, OR 97217

The Seattle HEMPFEST Est. 1991 is the largest annual cannabis related event, drawing an annual attendance of over 100,000. The Seattle HEMPFEST owns a federal copyright on the term HEMPFEST, and operates a licensing program to broaden reform messaging and mutually increase brand awareness and reach. A license has been secured by the PDX HEMPFEST Expo and both organizations are excited about the new alliance.

“We are thrilled to partner with our Portland family as we continue to define the Pacific Northwest as a regional leader in the burgeoning cannabis industry,” says Vivian McPeak, Seattle HEMPFEST’s executive director. “Cannabis is not the gateway to hard drugs like we’ve been told, but it can be a gateway to economic recovery and sustainability. The proof will be on full display at the PDX HEMPFEST Expo,” he continued.

A full day of educational presentations will be taking place at the PDX HEMPFEST Expo, set during the nationwide Hemp History Week, featuring industry leaders to discuss the various aspects of the rapidly changing cannabis business landscape. Expo speaker topics will include cannabis law, security, human resources, insurance and banking, extraction, edible manufacturing, growing outdoors, grow mediums and nutrients, topicals, an investors pitch deck forum, labs, CBD’s, packaging, Oregon seed to sale tracking, a hemp panel, an Oregon State Advisory Rules Committee Q & A, new industry developments and how to get in on the Cannabis Green Rush.

This indoor Expo / Convention model extends the HEMPFEST brand of events beyond the usual outdoor music Festivals like Oregon HEMPFEST (formerly Umpqua Valley HEMPFEST) 2 weeks later on June 23-24-25, or Boise Idaho HEMPFEST (4/15/17), Houston Alaska HEMPFEST, (June 23, 24, 25), the Austin Texas HEMPFEST (October of 2017), among others.

For information about the Seattle HEMPFEST, HEMPFEST licensing, and other events, go to: http://www.hempfest.org/ festival/licensed-events/

The Seattle HEMPFEST is produced by Seattle Events a Non-Profit Corporation, a federal non-profit organization, and the event utilizes as many as 1,000 volunteers annually, and costs $750,000 to produce. Info on the 2017 platform, event history, economic impact study, published media, and community values distinctions can be found at:https://www.hempfest.org/ festival