Frank Rog Named New Executive Chef at Kirkland’s Woodmark Hotel

Kirkland’s Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa, A Destination Hotel, recently announced the addition of Chef Frank Rog to the hotel’s leadership team. Chef Rog joins the Woodmark Hotel as the Executive Chef, and will oversee all culinary operations including Beach Cafe, bin on the lake, and the Woodmark Hotel’s corporate and social catering services.

Chef Rog has over fifteen years’ experience in culinary artistry. He was born, raised, and trained in Chicago, and has worked in a number of roles across the country, including Sous Chef for the Viceroy Hotel in Aspen, Colorado, and Executive Chef for the Viceroy Hotel in Miami, Florida. He has also worked as a Sous Chef for James Beard Award-winning Chefs Jean Joho and Jose Garces. Chef Rog’s approach to food has a foundation in choosing the best ingredients available in the season, with a focus on proper execution and a close relationship with local farms and producers. He has a whimsical approach to classical dishes that both impresses and delights discerning guests.

Jason Friendy, Director of Food and Beverage, noted that “We are highly confident that Frank Rog our new Executive Chef will add significant value to our organization. His creativity and drive will no doubt allow us to enter a new chapter of quality and refinement in our restaurants and banquet facilities. We are thankful for this new addition to our diverse and well-rounded team and are looking forward to his unique contributions in 2017 and beyond.”

