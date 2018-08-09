HFF announces the sale of Willow Creek Corporate Center, a seven-building, Class A office park in the thriving tech submarket of Redmond, Washington.

HFF Announces Sale of Willow Creek Corporate Center

The HFF team represented the seller, and procured the buyer, Preylock Real Estate Holdings.

Willow Creek Corporate Center comprises 421,785 square feet spread across seven fully leased buildings. The campus is located in the supply constrained North Redmond submarket of Seattle, just minutes from Microsoft’s world headquarters.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included Michael Leggett, Dave Otis Logan Greer and Kevin Freels.

About Preylock Real Estate Holdings

Preylock Real Estate Holdings are owners, operators and developers of commercial and residential real estate primarily located on the West Coast. They utilize a relative value approach to real estate investing, identifying unique investment opportunities in highly targeted, supply constrained markets. Generally, they seek to acquire assets that trade at a discount to replacement cost and/or comparable assets in neighboring sub-markets. The company is currently focused on the acquisition of value-add and core plus office buildings in major West Coast sub-markets. Preylock’s sponsors have a combined 26 years of commercial real estate investment experience, including experience with institutional real estate investment partners. To date, Preylock has acquired assets totaling approximately two million square feet, investing approximately $700 million. About HFF

