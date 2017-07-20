Atari — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced a partnership with leading action figure and collectibles maker NECA to introduce wearable technology products for BLADE RUNNER 2049, the hotly anticipated sequel to the legendary Ridley Scott directed sci-fi movie, coming to theaters on October 6, 2017. The first wave of all-new Atari Speakerhats, powered by Audiowear, the technology company creating next-generation individual and social audio experiences, debuts today and will be joined this fall by a Limited-Edition BLADE RUNNER 2049 Atari Speakerhat.

The Speakerhat is a baseball-style cap with high-fidelity stereo speakers and microphone that can connect instantly to any Bluetooth-enabled device, enabling phone calls, audio/music, and voice control. The patented Speakerhat, combined with Multiplayer Mode, will enable multiple Speakerhat users to simultaneously listen to a single audio stream in perfect synchronization, a fundamentally new social audio experience.





Atari Speakerhats have been precision-designed and engineered to the highest audio standards to deliver a unique and powerful experience to a range of active consumers, including gamers, outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, skaters, musicians, sports fans, tech early-adopters and many others.

“Atari has transcended its seminal gaming origins to become a true pop-culture lifestyle brand, but disruption remains deeply rooted in our DNA,” said Atari Connect COO, Michael Arzt. “With the recent reveal of our Ataribox project and now with Atari Speakerhats, we envision a full range of connected personal devices that live at society’s intersection of entertainment, technology and social connectivity that legendary film worlds like BLADE RUNNER 2049 foretell. Our new products will speak to a whole new generation of Atari fans, while also honoring the decades of affection and devotion by our most loyal ones.”

“BLADE RUNNER 2049 made a distinctive and memorable mark with its recent reveal trailer that skillfully captured and evolved the aesthetic presented in the classic original film. Atari was an enduring and essential element in the sequel filmmakers’ world-building,” said NECA COO, Joel Weinshanker. “The minute the new trailer hit, we started getting requests for Atari-branded BLADE RUNNER 2049 products and knew we’d need to partner with Atari to satisfy the countless joint fans of both franchises.”

The Limited-Edition Atari BLADE RUNNER 2049 Speakerhat will ultimately be joined by a variety of Atari-branded lifestyle products such as high-tech wearables and apparel based on its popular IP, as well as various audio and gaming gadgets. To learn more about Atari Speakerhats and future Atari connected-lifestyle products, visit AtariLife.com. For more details and chances to win Atari Speakerhats, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AtariLife, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @AtariLife.