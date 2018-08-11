Got Travel? GBTA – Global Business Travel Association Convenes in San Diego

Company: AIG Travel

Booth: 916

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: AIG

Web: www.aig.com/travel

AIG Travel, Inc., a member of American International Group, Inc., is in travel insurance and global assistance. Travel Guard is the marketing name for its portfolio of travel insurance solutions and travel-related services, including medical and security services, marketed to both leisure and business travelers around the globe. Services are provided through a network of wholly owned service centers located in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.aig.com/travel and www.travelguard.com

Company: Airlines Reporting Corporation

Booth: 3641

Web: https://www2.arccorp.com/

An industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence, ARC settled $88.5 billion in ticket transactions in 2017 between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 265 million passenger trips. ARC also provides flexible distribution solutions, innovative technology and access to the world’s most comprehensive air ticket transaction data, helping the global air travel community connect, grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.arccorp.com.

Company: AppZen

Booth: 3400

Web: www.appzen.com

AppZen is the first artificial intelligence solution for business process automation. AppZen’s platform uses AI to automate expense report auditing and instantly detect compliance issues and fraud. AppZen’s patented AI combines computer vision, deep learning, and natural language processing to automatically read and understand expense reports, receipts, and travel documents and cross-check them with hundreds of data sources in real time to determine the accuracy and legitimacy of every expense. This enables companies to detect fraud and compliance issues in seconds. The company was founded in 2012 and today works with more than 25 Fortune 1000 companies.

Company: Blacklane

Booth: 1251

Every day, Blacklane connects passengers in over 260 cities worldwide with our vast network of reliable, top-quality chauffeurs. Passengers and bookers can easily book rides from one hour before pickup, to months in advance with our website or apps. Our all-inclusive rates are guaranteed at the moment of booking and cover all taxes, fees, tolls, and gratuities. Every ride is backed up by our 24/7/365 Corporate Care team with real-time service control for tens of thousands of top-of-the-line vehicles. Plus, every single Blacklane ride is carbon neutral thanks to our carbon offset program.

Company: BRIDGE / Citadines Connect Fifth Avenue

Booth: 1243

Citadines Connect Fifth Avenue, formerly known as Hotel Central Fifth Avenue, a 125-room boutique hotel located at 15 West 45th Street in NYC, is set to launch in September 2018. Following an extensive renovation, Citadines Connect Fifth Avenue, will offer newly refurbished room accommodations, an interactive lobby and embrace its location by “connecting” guests to their surroundings. See them at GBTA

Located in the heart of Manhattan, walking distance from the Empire State Building, Fifth Avenue, Times Square and more, Citadines Connect Fifth Avenue has created a variety of personalized conveniences for individuals. Upon entering the lobby, guests will have use of a large shared community table and seating area with a 24-hour grab and go corner. Quarterly, the hotel will partner with a local food and beverage outpost to offer product and a pop-up experience.

Company: Cvent

Booth: 2151

Web: www.cvent.com

Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 3,200 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile events apps, and more helping event professionals navigate every aspect of the event planning process, increase attendance, and maximize impact. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Through a suite of proprietary digital marketing tools and software solutions to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably.

Company: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Booth: 3623

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: H

Web: www.hyatt.com

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. Hyatt’s portfolio includes more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The company’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. Visit Hyatt at GBTA

Company: Luggage Teleport Inc.

Booth: 1016

Web: www.luggageteleport.com

Luggage Teleport Inc. provides on-demand luggage delivery so business travelers can enjoy a hassle-free, time-saving travel experience.

To use our service, the traveler can simply request a delivery for his luggage on our mobile application or website. He will meet our driver at the specific time he chooses. Our driver will lock the luggage with the Luggage Teleport safety lock, and deliver it to the traveler’s destination.

We have been featured at CES Smart Cities and international media outlets such as Forbes, Inc. and The Sun.

We are looking for partnerships with Airlines, Hotels and Corporations with business travelers!

Company: Lumo

Booth: IR-1

Web: https://thinklumo.com

Lumo predicts flight delays weeks, days, and hours ahead of time, helping users proactively deal with disruptions and avoid the costs and inconvenience associated with air travel disruptions. Lumo is like a weather forecast for your trip. Founded by a team of PhDs and based in Boston & Boulder, Lumo’s predictions assist corporations, airlines, travel management companies, online booking tools, and other travel entities in managing flight disruptions. Technology developed by Lumo under Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from NASA also measure airspace efficiency and allocate airspace resources for future manned/unmanned aircraft operations.

Company: Ovation Corporate Travel

Booth: Relaxation Lounge

Web: www.ovationtravel.com

Ovation is one of the largest independently owned travel companies headquartered in the U.S. Ovation is a $1.1 billion travel management company with travel consultants in more than 30 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. Ovation is the largest affiliate of BCD Travel and utilizes BCD’s global network to fulfill its clients’ travel programs across the globe. With over 600 employees and over 200 independent travel advisors, Ovation provides business travel services, bespoke luxury travel experiences and meeting and special events planning for over 700 professional organizations and over 200,000 travelers.

Company: PredictX

Booth: 3915

Web: www.predictx.com

PredictX is a SaaS company, partnered with travel managers to harness the benefits of data analytics to drive cross-program value and growth.

Using machine learning models, we fuse TMC, Card and Expense data sources along with company hierarchies. The result is an integrated total program spend product identifying incremental improvement opportunities.

The PredictX data suite goes a step further – far beyond simple travel dashboards. We provide air contract management, hotel city strategies, meetings spend management, expense analytics, deep supplier sourcing and behavior management.

Our platform is able to automate repetitive tasks – transforming travel management’s focus from analyzing and fixing issues to predicting and preventing any future obstacles to growth.

Company: Seven Corners

Booth: 4000

Web: www.sevencorners.com

Founded in 1993, Seven Corners, Inc. is an innovative and service-focused international travel insurance and specialty benefit management company. Members include international travelers, agencies of the U.S. government, corporations, foreign governments, and various types of insurance companies. With a business model concentrated on innovative products and customized service levels, Seven Corners works to consistently exceed members’ needs and expectations. With more than 25 years of experience, Seven Corners is headquartered near Indianapolis in Carmel, Indiana.

Company: SpotHero for Business

Booth: 1353

Web: www.spothero.com/business

SpotHero for Business is North America’s leading corporate parking reservation service. Business travelers can find and reserve parking in close proximity to hotels, airports, downtown offices and client sites, all from the SpotHero app on their mobile device. Digital receipts are then automatically forwarded to preferred expense reimbursement platforms, such as Concur, Certify, Expensify, and Chrome River. With urban drivers spending twenty minutes on average searching for a parking spot, the SpotHero for Business solution ensures significant time savings, not to mention cost savings through transparent parking prices and the ability to compare nearby rates. For more information, visit SpotHero.com/business.

Company: Tramada

Booth: IR-9

Web: https://tramada.us

Tramada is an advanced platform that streamlines travel operations, data management, document production, and travel accounting. Tramada is GDS agnostic, NDC-capable and integrates with over 50 products, including online booking tools, mobile solutions, and expense systems. The plug-and-play design makes it easy to add the latest applications while automated service fees, markup tools, and commission management features increase revenue and drive down costs. Tramada Systems has long been the leading provider at its home in Australia and is quickly gaining recognition and adoption in North America. Learn more at tramada.us.

Company: TravelBank

Booth: 2735

Web: https://travelbank.com/

TravelBank is the leading all-in-one travel and expense platform and uses a proprietary algorithm to predict travel costs and build budgets with real-time pricing. Designed for busy professionals, the app features a camera-first experience for tracking expenses on the fly, a curated travel bookings portal with special corporate rates for business travel, and an auto-rewards program that incentivizes employees to choose more cost-effective options.

Company: Travelport

Booth: 3324

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: TVPT

Web: www.Travelport.com

Travelport is the technology company that makes the experience of buying and managing travel continually better. It operates a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. The Company facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world’s leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-business (B2B) travel platform.

Travelport has a leadership position in airline merchandising, hotel content and distribution, car rental, mobile commerce and B2B payment solutions. The Company also provides critical IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, departure control and other solutions. With net revenue of over $2.4 billion in 2017, Travelport is headquartered in Langley, U.K., has over 4,000 employees and is represented in approximately 180 countries.

Company: TRIPBAM

Booth: 3105

Web: http://www.tripbam.com/main.aspx

TRIPBAM improves the savings achieved and effectiveness of clients’ hotel programs through its hotel rate re-shopping and rebooking service. TRIPBAM delivers actionable insights via its Analytics and new Hotel Intelligence tools that enable clients to monitor hotel program performance daily, make improvements during the year, benchmark their program against peers, and have greater confidence in signing long term/dynamic discounts with suppliers. TRIPBAM searches daily for lower rates, taking advantage of daily rate fluctuations to find savings on already booked hotels or at similar hotels nearby, and then rebooks those reservations at lower rates that meet each client’s pre-defined rules.

Company: Vedius

Booth: IR10

Web: http://vediusapp.com/

Founded by Constantine George, M.D., chief medical officer of EPITOMEDICAL, the Vedius app grants access to first-class concierge medical care from a network of board-certified physicians from anyone’s smartphone to aid in the prevention of illness, treatment of injury and overall health. With same-day appointments, Vedius patients can be seen and treated by a physician in their hotel room or within EPITOMEDICAL’s private practice facility. Patients can speak with a physician through a virtual meeting space and convention attendees can also be seen on-site at the Convention Center. Vedius delivers seamless specialist referrals, on-site treatment and 24/7 access to internists/pediatricians to treat all patients. Vedius can be installed at no cost on any mobile device.

Company: WorkTrip

Booth: 1052

Web: www.worktrip.com

WorkTrip serves as the central intelligence for your organization’s global events. Ease the burden of business travel by having all event, travel, and company contact information in one place. WorkTrip increases compliance rates and streamlines communication between teams. Find and communicate with your travelers to keep them safe wherever they are. WorkTrip makes it easy!

Company: Zeno by Serko

Booth: 135

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: SKO (NZSX, ASX)

Web: https://www.serko.com