Walk Off The Earth and Keys N Krates to Headline 2017 World Ski & Snowboard Festival in Whistler, BC

Ozomatli, Busty and the Bass, Busta Rhymes, Swollen Members and Grandson Also Scheduled to Perform in the Fido Outdoor Concert Series

he World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) has announced artists for the Fido Outdoor Concert Series in Whistler this April. Canadian heroes, Walk Off The Earth and Keys N Krates will be playing free shows at Skier’s Plaza, at the base of Whistler Mountain, on the Fido Main Stage.

Walk Off The Earth will capture fans attention with their authentic song writing and upbeat sound on Saturday, April 8th. The eccentric 5-piece band from Burlington, Ontario, are always finding new ways to keep their music fresh with the collaboration of rock, reggae, pop and folk vibes. Attendees will be wildly entertained and dancing along to the unique sound of Walk Off The Earth at WSSF.

Known for their trance, deep house music, Keys N Krates prides themselves on how well their music translates from in the studio to performing live. They are guaranteed to blow away attendees with their technical sounds. Keys N Krates will be bringing the Fido Main Stage to life on Friday, April 14th.

“We’re thrilled to have Walk Off The Earth and Keys N Krates playing at this year’s World Ski & Snowboard Festival,” says Sue Eckersley, Executive Director of the World Ski & Snowboard Festival. “Both groups speak to our core attendees and are known for their dynamic stage presence.”

GRAMMY Award winners, Ozomatli, will be wrapping up the Fido Outdoor Concert Series with a free show on Sunday, April 16th. Their musical stylings go from jazz to hip hop and will be sure to end the Series with a bang.

“We’re super excited to be back as the title music sponsor at this year’s World Ski & Snowboard Festival,” says Florent Bayle-Labouré, VP Fido Brand. “We’re all about connecting our customers to the things and experiences that they love and we’re looking forward to hosting some great Canadian acts on the Fido Main Stage again. Beyond well-known, homegrown artists like Walk Off The Earth and Keys N Krates, we’re also thrilled to be showcasing awesome up-and-coming Canadian talent via the Fido Outdoor Concert Series.”

The Canadian singer, songwriter and electronic pop sounds of Virginia to Vegas will be launching the first day of WSSF on April 7th, on the Fido Main stage. Fans and festival-goers alike will get into the WSSF spirit with his fresh taste on music and party atmosphere.

True to its history, WSSF continues to support grass roots artists and this year is no exception with up and coming, electro-soul collective Busty and The Bass who will have the audience dancing along to their smooth tunes and mesmerized by their multi-talented crew on Sunday, April 9th.

After a few years hiatus, JUNO Award winning Vancouver hip hop group, Swollen Members and their old school rhymes, will be playing on the Fido Main Stage on Thursday, April 13th.

Rapping at the speed of light, Busta Rhymes will be joining WSSF on the Fido Main Stage on Saturday, April 15th.

WSSF is both honoured and excited to partner with Fido to deliver 10 days of electrifying shows at the largest annual free outdoor concert series in Canada. Some show times for the Fido Outdoor Concert Series performances are still being finalized, along with the rest of the music lineup. Details will be posted to WSSF.com as they become available. For more information visit http://wssf.com/Free-Outdoor- Concert-Series or the @FidoMobile social channels.

In the lead up to the 2017 World Ski & Snowboard Festival, Fido will be launching an awesome Canada –wide contest via their @FidoMobile social channels giving Fido customers the chance to attend the festival and participate in some once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Whistler. Follow all the action with #GoGetIt and stay tuned to the @Fidomobile Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat accounts to learn more.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) is produced by Watermark Communications, a Whistler‐based event production & communications company, and presented in partnership with Tourism Whistler and Whistler Blackcomb. Having grown over 22 years into the largest annual celebration of snow sports and music in North America, WSSF is a 10 day and night showcase of some of the best of mountain culture, music, arts and snow sports. Featuring the largest annual free outdoor concert series in Canada, ski and snowboarding competitions, photography and film showcases, and spring skiing at Whistler Blackcomb, the World Ski & Snowboard Festival is the poster child for the ultimate ski and snowboard festival experience. In blazing the way for the youth of tomorrow, the World Ski & Snowboard Festival embodies the mantra: ‘Party in April. Sleep in May.’