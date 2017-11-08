Lineage 2: Revolution’s Live Announcement During TwitchCon 2017 With Special GuestConan O’Brien Has Fans Eager For Its Launch Date

The fastest-growing mobile game company in Asia, Netmarble Games Corp. had streamed their global reveal at the annual TwitchCon 2017 fan event on their Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/lineage2revolution holding more than 1.2 million viewers hosted by Sean “Day9” Plott and special guest Conan O’Brien.

Fans from the audience helped demonstrate the game’s Fortress Siege mode allowing up to 100 players to battle against each other on teams of 50 and announce the game’s official global release date, November 15, which will be available in the US and in 53 countries across Europe and the Middle East.

“TwitchCon marked the first time gamers in the West were able to see the massive scale that Lineage 2: Revolution’s multiplayer modes can achieve,” said Seungwon Lee, Chief Global Officer at Netmarble Games.

“This type of massive multiplayer gameplay has never before been available on mobile devices before, and beginning November 15, players across the globe will be able to experience what has already taken Korea and other parts of Asia by storm .”

The game’s massive success in Japan and Korea after its launch late last year and this summer respectively has over 1 million players pre-registered for Lineage 2: Revolution.

Lineage 2: Revolution is a free-to-play mobile MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) based on the popular PC online game IP “Lineage 2.”

The game was developed with the Unreal Engine 4, representing a stunning quality of graphical display. Like the game’s PC origins it contains a vast open world with raid content, castle sieges, characters, and classes in the mobile environment.

To learn more about Lineage 2: Revolution and pre-register for free exclusive rewards, visit the official website at http://l2.netmarble.com.