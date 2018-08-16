Nintex announced on August 15, 2018, Dustin Grosse has joined as Chief Marketing and Strategy

Officer. Mr. Grosse brings more than 25 years of technology management, strategy and marketing experience from

previous leadership roles with Microsoft, DocuSign, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble and other companies.

Nintex ‘s Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

“Dustin is a cloud technology innovator, strategist and go-to-market expert who will inspire our team with his passion

for business productivity improvements made possible by the Nintex Platform,” said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. “Many of

us at the company have known and collaborated with Dustin for several years and believe that his marketing and corporate

strategy acumen will help drive Nintex customer focus to further scale our success.”

Grosse said, “I’m delighted to join the company at this stage of the company’s evolution because I’m passionate about helping

companies digitally transform their businesses. I’m excited to collaborate with all Nintex employees, partners and

customers to ensure we deliver increasingly valuable solutions through the company’s Platform. I look forward to helping

Nintex promote the world’s best technology to easily identify, automate and manage critical business processes.”

Mr. Grosse most recently served as the CEO of ClearSlide, the Sale Engagement Platform (SEP) leader acquired last year

by Corel Corporation. In his three years there, he helped expand ClearSlide’s sales and marketing channels, grow

revenue and achieve profitability. Prior to that, Grosse spent four years as the CMO of DocuSign where he built its global

brand and established its leadership as the industry standard in Digital Transaction Management (DTM).

Before that, Grosse spent the seven years with Microsoft as General Manager helping lead its Sales, Marketing, and

Services Field Readiness and Unified Communications business. Mr. Grosse joined Microsoft through the acquisition of

the company’s first cloud services business, PlaceWare Web Conferencing, in 2003. Earlier in his career, he led

marketing for other technology service providers including Covad Communications, OnFiber and Voxeo. Grosse also

worked for McKinsey & Company helping to advise client companies on their go-to-market strategies after working in

Brand Management with Procter & Gamble. He holds a Masters in Management from the Yale School of Management.

Thoma Bravo Operating Partner and Nintex Board Chairman David Murphy adds, “Dustin’s background helping scale

SaaS services companies at various stages of growth and maturity will be a strategic asset to Nintex and highly-valued by

everyone who has an opportunity to work with him. As Nintex’s majority investor, we’re confident that Dustin will do

what he has done throughout his impressive career – bring immediate value to customers and partners while developing

high-performing and collaborative teams that generate strong business results.”