Washington Beer Commission Presents Washington Beer BBQ

7 Seas Brewing-Tacoma 1) RUDE PARROT SINGLE IPA (ABV 5.9%/ IBU 75) Loud, sassy, and relentless, the Rude Parrot has an insatiable appetite for hops! Brewed with Vienna, light Crystal, and a touch of Honey malt, this golden hued IPA is aggressively hopped with Simcoe and Citra hops. A big juicy, tropical fruit, citrusy hop aroma yields way to an off dry, pleasantly bitter finish. 2) 7 SEAS’ PILSNER (ABV 5.2%/ IBU 32) This NW Pilsner pays homage to those local brewers who came long before us, a shout-out to our home, the 253. Our NW spin on a classic pilsner-style lager. Brewed with NW Pale and Pilsner malt, hopped with Sterling and Cascade, this brew is 100% Washington. An extremely refreshing, dry, and crisp authentic Pilsner with that classic mineral, cracker like finish. Executed with precision, patience, and care, yielding a truly premium Pilsner. 3) NEVER SAY DIE NOMADIC IPA (ABV 6.3%/ IBU 72) A simple malt base of pilsner and 2-row malts, this golden hued IPA delivers drifting hop aromas of fresh mango and tangerine. Softly bitter with a light/medium body, this IPA is lively, clean, and decidedly aromatic. This Nomadic IPA seeks to change path each year, traversing new territories, and never settling. 4) WATER CHOPPER GOSE (ABV 4.7%/ IBU 7) Brewed with 35% malted white wheat and German Pilsner malt, 7 Seas Gose is dry, moderately sour, and extremely refreshing. Fermented with Lactobacillus (contributing a tartness) in conjunction with our house ale strain, we’ve also added San Juan Island sea salt, and a pinch of coriander as the Gose-style dictates

Anacortes Brewery-Anacortes

1) 1776: This Year in Beer Series (ABV 8.4% / IBU 86)Batch #1776 for the Anacortes Brewery is a Double IPA that greets you with aromas of orange and tangerine from copious amounts of Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops, followed by a sturdy malt backbone. Celebrate the pursuit of hoppiness the way our forefather’s intended! 2) Saison de la Sorciere (ABV 5.4% / IBU 35) A refreshing Saison for the Summer! Our version is hopped with a specialty blend of Palisade, Simcoe, Lorel and Mosaic and was brewed by members of the Pink Boots Society for International Women’s Day.

Black Raven Brewing-Redmond

1) Coco Jones Coconut Porter (ABV 5.6%/ IBU 38)Rich brown porter with notes of caramel and chocolate and aged shortly on freshly toasted coconut to harmonize the best of the coconut with the dark malt and light hops. 2) Squawker IPA (ABV 7.1%/ IBU 70) Ultra hop forward ale, a simple malt base layered with new and classic hop varietals such as Mosaic, Chinook and experimental hop HBC342. 3) Hazy Updraft Pale Ale (ABV 5.5%/ IBU 45) This modern take on a classic style is built on a light pale malt profile and then layered on some exciting new hop varietals which contribute a range of flavors and aromatics from light citrus to various tropical fruits… and did we mention that it’s hazy? 4) Tavern Ale Kolsch (ABV 5.3%/ IBU 32) Inspired by the German Kolsch ale style. Imported pilsner malt provides a light color and malt flavor. Well balanced, crisp, clean and perfect for almost any palate.

Bosk Brew Works-Woodinville 1) Common Denominator Pilsner (ABV 4.4%/ IBU 35)

Our rendition of the classic continental pilsner utilizes German Pilsner and Vienna malts and is then massively kettle hopped with Czech Saaz. Fermented with our favorite lager strain this unfiltered Pilsner is crisp and hoppy with a soft bready malt character to bring balance to this supremely sessionable beer.

2) Lightswitch Rave India Pale Lager (ABV 5.1%/ IBU 39)

Not all hop forward beers need to be IPAs. This hoppy lager uses the light and bready backdrop of German Pilsner malt and the soft balance of our house lager yeast to showcase the unique flavor and aroma of Loral and Calista hops. Blackberry and citrus notes with a backdrop of spice and herbasciouness make this a unique beer that is both dry and hop forward yet restrained and easy drinking.

Cash Brewing Company-Silverdale

1) DADDY SAWBUCKS WEE HEAVY SCOTCH ALE (ABV 9.5%/ IBU 39)

Aged on oak chips with hints of Maple, Whiskey, Bourbon. Real smooth. Brewed at Cash with Western Red Brewery and Silver City Fat Scotch Yeast 9.5 ABV 39 IBU’s

2) Cash Brewing’sTop Spin Double IPA (ABV 9.1%/ IBU 92)

2018 WA Beer Awards Gold Medal Winner- An American Double IPA. It is smooth and flavorful. There is an abundance of hops, lots of Mosaics which deliver a citrus flavor and Amarillo hops which is more tropical fruity.

3) Springboard Kolsch (ABV 4.3%/ IBU 24)

A crisp. clean. light beer with fruity notes and a noble hop aroma

Diamond Knot Brewing-Mukilteo 1) Troptastic IPA (ABV 6.5%/ IBU 60) This balanced IPA is bursting with juicy flavors of mango, pineapple, and pear thanks to the generous Mosaic dry-hop. 2) Citratone (ABV 4.5%/ IBU 15) A clean, crisp lager with bright citrus aromatics from delicate use Lemon Drop and Citra hops.

Dick’s Brewing-Centralia 1) Lava Rock Porter (ABV 6.2%/ IBU 20) Our traditional full flavored English style porter is dark brown, almost black in color with lots of body and smooth drink-ability. 2) Dick’s Pale Ale (ABV 4.8%/ IBU 40) A mild and pleasant ale with a touch of residual sweetness. Our pale ale is a solid, easy drinking beer that goes down smooth but doesn’t sacrifice on flavor. 3) Batch 202 IPA (ABV 6.0%/ IBU 65) Batch 202 IPA is a fruity, citrus and tropical fruit hop blend of goodness. This beer is all about hop flavor and aroma, brewed and dry hopped with Citra, Columbus, Cascade and Simcoe. We hope you enjoy something new from the Dick’s Crew!!

Dirty Bucket Brewing Co.-Woodinville

1) Bedraggled Irish Red Ale (ABV 5.5%) A refreshing Irish ale with great body and mouth feel. Traditional hop profile and a complex grain bill. 2) Dirty Blonde Kolsch Style Ale (ABV 5%) Very drinkable light kolsch style ale that goes great with BBQ. 3) Fricken Dahty Hazy IPA (ABV 6.5 % / IBU 44) Our latest hazy IPA. The Fricken Dahty is New England style down to its name. A big juicy made with three of Yakima’s favorite hops. Amarillo, Simcoe and Citra. 4) Not D’Pits Cherry Gose (ABV 4.5%) Our 6 year Anniversary ale aged on Dark Cherries.

Elliott Bay Brewing-Seattle 1) Organic Virgil Sunshine (ABV 5.2%/ IBU 43) Named after Sunshine Ranch in Wapato, WA, where Amarillo hops were discovered. Intense citrus + pine. 2) Organic Demolition Imperial NW IPA (ABV 7.25%/ IBU 90) This is our house brewed version of an Imperial Pale Ale, a ramped up version (higher alcohol and hops) of an India Pale Ale that has grown in popularity throughout the country and now has its own category in major competitions.

Elysian Brewing Company-Seattle

1) SUPER LOSER BARREL AGED PALE ALE (ABV 10.2%/ IBU 30)Pulled from midday reverie comes Super Loser, a barrel-aged pale ale, redolent of oak, vanilla, and cocoa notes. Street smarter. Still not athletic. 2) ZEPHYRUS PILSNER ABV: (ABV 6.1%/ IBU 36) Light and crisp German-style pilsner. Pours a clear light golden, with a crisp refreshing finish.

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery–Seattle

1) Amber Lager (ABV 6.3%/ IBU 25)Malt-accented, toasty, lightly hopped with Tettnanger, full flavored but refreshing, scrumptious, perfect for BBQ. 2) RaineMaker IPA (ABV 6.4%/ IBU 60) 100% Citra hops–bright, clean, classic. Designed by Flying Bike Co-op member Raine Lightener

Fremont Brewing-Seattle

1) Summer Pale Ale (ABV 5.2%/ IBU 45)Summer Ale is tangerine flower in a glass—endless days distilled into the sweet nectar of barley and hops. 2) IPAde (ABV 6.2%/ IBU 80) Interurban India Pale Ale artfully infused with lemonade. 3) Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout (ABV 8.0%/ IBU 50) Dark Star is a dark, mysterious yet silky oatmeal stout of grand proportions balanced by a firm hop handshake…go ahead, enjoy the journey…Because Beer Journeys Matter! 4) Head Full of Dynomite v5 Hazy India Pale Ale (ABV 6.8%/ IBU ACT) The latest in our ongoing series of hazy IPA’s with El Dorado, Mosaic, Sorachi Ace and Citra hops. 5) Lush India Pale Ale (ABV 7.0%/ IBU 80) We bring this tropical treat to you as a gift from the Pacific Northwest. Lush is brewed with a hand-selected blend of malts and lush, tropical hops reminiscent of lime, mango, and guava. 6) Raspberry Sour Weisse (ABV 4.3%/ IBU 5) Dry, delicious and tart.

7) Helles Lager ABV 5.0%/ IBU 25) Bright and refreshing, our Helles Lager greets you with aromas of orange and pepper and keeps you happy with flavors of citrus and pale malt. 8) Heritage Wit (ABV 5.6%/ IBU 20) Brewed to showcase local wheats from Skagit Valley and Central Oregon with both Wit and Saison yeasts to add complexity and intrigue.

Barrel Aged Rotator featuring Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb ’17, Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star ‘17 and Rusty Nail ’18

Georgetown Brewing-Seattle

1) L.A. Woman (ABV 5.7%)A crisp, refreshing and balanced ale that is pale straw colored in appearance and topped with a soft white head. Light bitterness with the delicate fruity and sweet flavors create an appropriate balance upon first impression. The finish shows off apparent, but subdued, malt undertones that are complemented by aromas and flavors of floral spice from late addition noble hops. 2) Bodhizafa IPA (ABV 6.9%) This IPA gets its light silky texture from rolled oats. The flavor and aroma both express mandarin and citrus all around. Over five pounds of hops per barrel makes this IPA truly Bodhilicious. Gold medal winner in the American Style IPA category at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016!

Ghostfish Brewing-Seattle

1) Peak Buster Double IPA (ABV 9.0%/ IBU 100)Unmistakably ambitious, this bold and challenging beer is busting with intriguing tropical fruit and evergreen aromas from the Azacca, Eureka, and Centennial hops. Deceptively smooth for a high ABV beer. 2) Gosefish Hibiscus-Cranberry Gose (ABV 5.0%/ IBU: 8) A pun too obvious to resist, this unique brew gets its vivid pink hue from cranberries and hibiscus, while a sour fermentation and a dash of sea salt and coriander make it the perfect thirst quencher. One sip is all it takes to get “hooked”! 3) Vanishing Blues Blueberry Pale Ale (ABV 5.3%/ IBU 45) 40 lbs of hand-picked organic blueberries from Blue Dog Farm in Carnation, WA gives this beer a subtle sweetness and beautiful mahogany hue. Biscuit rice malt and caramel red millet malts provide a luscious malt body, while a mix of Cascade, Palisade, and Chinook hops contribute flavors of apricot and lime.

Gig Harbor Brewing Company-Tacoma 1) BOB – Blood Orange Blonde Ale

2) Hazy Harbor Unfiltered West-Coast IPA

3) Blackberry IPA

Hales Ales–Seattle

1) Billsner Pils (ABV 5.2%)Brewed true-to-style, this Hale’s Pilsner has a light golden color and a clean crisp finish. We combined the highest grade of imported Pilsner malt, Czech yeast and Saaz, and Tahoma hops to create a delicate, delicious beer. 2) Citrus IPA (ABV 6.8% ) Citrus, the 3rd release from the Leary Way Limited Series, is a hazy, orange-hued offering with lower bitterness. This beer delivers notes of sweet orange, grapefruit, mango & pine complimented by a long hop aftertaste and sweet caramel. We’re taking the classic IPA flavors and turning them on their head with a re-imagined method of crafting this beer style.

Jellyfish Brewing-Seattle

1) Smack IPA (ABV 7%/ IBU 70)This NW IPA is balanced at its core with notes of peaches, dank pine and bright citrus 2) Sour Suzie (ABV 4.8%/ IBU 18) This thirst quenching kettle sour is dry-hopped with additions of Amarillo, Simcoe & Citra hops 3) Hydra Pils (ABV 5.4%/ IBU 26) This classic German Pilsner has a clean malt body and crisp hoppy finish.

Lantern Brewing-Seattle

1) Gyrophare (“jee-ro-far”) (ABV 6.2%)Last summer we placed whole, fresh Washington Montmorency tart cherries in oak wine barrels and extracted all the sweet and sour goodness through a second fermentation on our rustic wheat and barley ale base. It is aromatic, colored rosé red, and spins through 360° of flavor from the cherries (fruit, skin, and pit), finishing with a balanced and lightly sour touch. (Gyrophare is French slang for the old-school rotating red siren formerly used on the roof of police cars…) 2) Pearplexity (ABV 7.3%) A unique stout-cider hybrid, created by barreling our darkest ale with cider freshly pressed from Honeycrisp apples and d’Anjou pears. We allowed this to work in oak wine barrels for 8 months, building a complex set of flavors and aromas: starting with sweet apple and pear skin aromatics, the flavor then builds caramel and toffee notes with a hint of roasted malt but instead of finishing either sweet or roasty the cider acidity and barrel notes pull it back to a light and dry finish that begs for another taste. 3) Joliefolie™ (ABV 7.5%/ IBU 44) Our dry-hopped blonde ale brewed with wheat and barley malts from the Skagit Valley and topped with Yakima-grown hops including Citra and El Dorado for a juicy, citrusy, delicious pour.

Lowercase Brewing-Seattle 1) Rye IPA (ABV 6.2%) 2) Helles Lager (ABV 4.3%)

Mollusk Brewing-Seattle

1) Riddler Sour-Ale (ABV 4.5%) Fruity, tart, festive. 2-row, herkules hops, ekuanot hops, amarillo hops, house lacto-culture, ale yeast 2) Wave Crest Wheat Wheat Ale-American (ABV 5.2%) Fruity, citrusy, refreshing. Heidelberg malt, flaked oats, flaked wheat, herkules hops, amarillo hops, mandarina bavaria hops, farmhouse yeast

No Boat Brewing-Snoqualmie

1) Alita Vienna Lager (ABV 5.2%/ IBU 18)Combining Pilsen, Vienna, Munich, and Crystal malts along with our house lager strain, this impeccably smooth, amber lager satisfies fans of Pilsners, Ambers, and even Pale Ales. 2) Turtle Teeth Hazy Session IPA (ABV 5.6%/ IBU 5.6%) Our newest hazy session IPA is loaded with Motueka, Azacca, and Citra for a tropical explosion of citrus and guava. With a malt bill of Marris Otter alongside flaked oats and wheat, this smooth, hazy beer is the perfect beer to beat the summer heat. A small addition of Lemondrop gives a little citrus lift to every sip.

Northwest Brewing–Tukwila

1) Stormy Days IPA (ABV 6.8%/ IBU 70)2) Road Trip Pale Ale (ABV 5.5%/ IBU 35) 3) Sunbreak Wheat (ABV 5%/ IBU 15)

NW Peaks Brewery–Seattle

1) Peakbagger III IPA (ABV 5.8%)The latest from our 1-off unfiltered IPA series. Crisp and bright, featuring Simcoe and Citra hops for a distinctive tropical aroma, with hints of grapefruit. 2) Ingalls Ginger Summer Ale (ABV 4.75%) Pale gold in color, lightly floral, with refreshing notes of ginger on both the pallet and the nose, perfect for sipping in the sunshine! 3) Pilsner (ABV 5.1%) A classic lager brewed with Bavarian yeast. Slightly bready malt profile with a light, pleasantly floral hop character. Crisp, delicious, and refreshing! 4) Dragontail Scotch (ABV 7.5%) Our newest flagship ale! A traditional Scottish wee heavy, biscuity and full-bodied, with sumptuous notes of toffee, caramel, and treacle.

Optimism Brewing Co.-Seattle

1) Unicorn Easy-Drinking IPA (ABV 5.6%)This juicy-IPA is magical—its packed with tropical fruit flavors, yet its lower ABV allows you to enjoy a few. It’s awesome, just like unicorns. 2) One London Standard Ale (ABV 5.7%) Any time of day, any time of year, any food & any occasion: if I could drink only one beer for the rest of my life, this is the one. An everyday drink with toffee and bready flavors.

Postdoc Brewing–Redmond

1) Lemon Lime Lager (ABV 5.5%/ IBU 35)Lemon Lime Lager is a bright twist on a summer staple. With just a spritz of lemongrass, lemon zest and lime zest, it’s just enough to liven up a classic bbq companion. 2) Blueberry Blonde Quencher (BBQ) (ABV 3.9%/ IBU 13) Blueberry Blonde Quencher is just what you expect with a name like that: A sessionable blonde ale with the fresh taste of blueberry juice to add just a bit of fruit and a tinge of tart. It’s far from sour but it’s a perfect compliment to summer’s tastiest food. 3) Farm Ecology Pale Ale (ABV 5.9%/ IBU 35) Monarch orange appearance with a head the color of sugar cookies. A whiff of dank lemon balm, forest floor, and pine needles. Medium to light body with a prickly carbonation. Tastes of bitter orange peel and pine resin. This beer is made with 100% barley grown and malted for Postdoc Brewing by Nelson Farms in the Palouse region of Washington State.

Pyramid Brewing–Seattle

1) Where Am IPA? (ABV 6.5%/ IBU 55)A conglomeration of NW Denali hops, NE hop bursting with a hazy wit style grain bill and a Belgian Abbey yeast strain lead to a mixed bag of flavors. 2) Ziggurat Hazy IPA (ABV 7.0%/ IBU 60) A citrus bomb with a very slight haze. 2 Row Barley, Malted Wheat, Flaked Barley and Flaked Wheat make a simple grain backing for the hop explosion of Cascade, Mosaic and El Dorado Hops. 3) Royal Brougham Scottish Ale (ABV 5.5%/ IBU 30) A smoky malt forward Scottish ale with Golding hops made to enjoy at the Highland Games.

Ravenna Brewing Company-Seattle

1) Big Secret Hazy Double IPA2) Pomegranate Bandit Sour Ale

Seapine Brewing Company–Seattle

1) IPA2) Positron IPA (ABV 6.7%/ IBU 55) The first offering in our single hop line of beers uses two pounds of Galaxy hops per barrel. Flavors and aromas of citrus and passion fruit, lemon grass and guava. A light malt background creates a well-balanced beer while allowing the Galaxy hop to shine bright.

Silver City Brewery–Bremerton 1) Tropic Haze IPA (ABV 6.4%) 2) Magnificent Bastard Scotch Ale (ABV 9.2%) 3) Ripe & Juicy Double IPA (ABV 8%) 4) Rotating in order – 1) Giant then Wiley 2) Cognac & Bourbon Barrel Aged Giant Made of Shadows Belgian Dark Strong Ale (ABV 11.8%) 3) Wiley Temptress Blackberry Sour (ABV 6.4%)

Ten Pin Brewing–Moses Lake

1) Groove Pineapple Wheat (ABV 5.8%/ IBU 25)This ale is the result of our collaboration with the Moses Lake band, Dimestore Prophets. The beer takes the easy drinking smoothness of an American wheat ale, adds just enough Mosaic hops to brighten it up with tropical fruit aromas, and takes it home with a fresh pineapple squeezed into every case. 2) Head Pin IPA (ABV 7.1%/ IBU 62) This gold medal winning American IPA is a strong, pleasantly bitter ale showcasing the mango and earthy pine flavors of Mosaic hops blended with the citrus and dense fruit flavors of Centennial and Citra hops. 3) Gutterball Hazy Pale (ABV 5.5%/ IBU 35) We threw a lot of gutterballs to get this perfect strike of a Pale Ale. Juicy, smooth and hazy with a hoppy floral bouquet. Citra and Ekuanot hops give flavors or starfruit and lemon zest.

Two Beers Brewing–Seattle

1) Evo IPA Rotator Flagship IPA with fresh pineapple 2) Smoked Apple Seattle Cider Company’s Semi-Sweet cider infused with fresh wood-chips from Woodchuck BBQ Shop.

Watts Brewing Company-Bothell

1) The LeafcutterA crisp, pale beer inspired by the ales of Koln, Germany. We took the precision of this classic German style and adapted it to the American palate with PNW hops, producing a beer of surprising depth and nuance for such a refreshing style. 2) BOB Named after the Blue Orchard Bee, this American-style bitter brings the principles of English session ales to the new world. American ingredients and British brewing techniques join forces to pack the richest malt flavor possible into a 4% beer. 3) Apian IPA II Our rotating line of IPAs is all about hops. Each release showcases a different blend of hops over a crisp, dry bed of pale malt. This release stars the classic American hop varieties Cascade and Columbus with grapefruit, pine, and citrus aromas.

Whitewall Brewing-Marysville

1) Traction Control Cream Ale (ABV 5.0%/ IBU 17)Our gold medal winning cream ale. An easy drinking beer perfect for hot summer days. 2) Learning Curve IPA (ABV 6.4%/ IBU 54) Our newest West Coast style IPA. A refreshing IPA brewed with Columbus, centennial and El Dorado.