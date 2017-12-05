21st Annual Taste Washington Festival Tickets on Sale Now

Savor Four Days of Washington’s Best Wines and Bites at Taste Washington, March 22-25, 2018

Tickets to the 21st Annual Taste Washington are now on sale! With Alaska Mileage Plan as the 2018 Taste Washington welcoming sponsor, this year’s festival will delight your taste buds. Featuring more than 225 wineries, over 65 restaurants and some of the nation’s top chefs, go to tastewashington.org to get your tickets today.

Now is the best time to purchase tickets at a $21 discount. This holiday promotion includes $21 off a Sunday Grand Tasting ticket with the promotional code 21TASTE. The early bird ticket offer is only good during the month of December.

Also available in limited quantities are both The Connoisseur pass and the newest ticket special, The Enthusiast pass. The Connoisseur pass guarantees VIP access to all of the festival’s signature events; The Enthusiast pass offers VIP access to The New Vintage and both days of the Grand Tasting. All passes and individual tickets to the festival are available for purchase on www.tastewashington.org.

The Grand Tasting ticket includes access to the Alaska Mileage Plan Chef’s Stage which features live cooking demonstrations throughout the two-day event. This year’s demo chefs include Departure Restaurant + Lounge’s chef Gregory Gourdet, Tin Roof’s chef Sheldon Simeon, Hudson House’s co-chef Brooke Williamson and Mixtili’s chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia. Top local chefs and special guests will be announced soon.

The Taste Washington experience takes place over four days, and in 2018 will feature the following:

Thursday, March 22: Enjoy exclusive pours and exquisite bites at the Red & White Party at AQUA by El Gaucho on the Seattle waterfront. Twenty-one wineries will be pouring 91-point wines from their wine clubs. Guests are invited to arrive in style for this upscale evening in their best red and white attire. The ticket price for this event is $175.

Friday, March 23: Taste Washington on the Farm, a series of multiple, unique daytime excursions led by local chefs, farmers and Washington State winemakers. This year’s excursions out to the farms require travel by planes, ferries and cars. Tickets for this event go on sale at a later date. On Friday evening, The New Vintage event will feature celebrity chef tasting stations, more Washington State wines, and music at Fisher Pavilion at the Seattle Center Campus. Tickets to The New Vintage are $80 and are expected to sell out.

Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25: The Taste & Savor Tour returns on Saturday with tours being offered at 8 am and 9 am. Enjoy exclusive access to Pike Place Market in the morning prior to the seminars. Educational seminars begin mid-morning and are led by top wine industry experts at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Capping the day off is the Grand Tasting of more than 225 Washington wineries and nearly 65 Pacific Northwest restaurants at CenturyLink Field Event Center. New celebrity chefs headline the Alaska Mileage Plan Chef’s Stage. And, for a more intimate and comfortable tasting experience, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders are invited to the exclusive VIP lounge at the Grand Tasting featuring Washington winemakers and delicious bites. A ticket for the Taste & Savor tour is $80. Ticket prices for the seminars range from $45-$85 depending on the session. Grand Tasting ticket prices are as follows: two-day VIP passes are $210 and two-day general admission passes are $145, single-day VIP passes are $165 and single-day general admission passes are $95, VIP passes include an extra hour of tasting, and a VIP swag bag.

The Connoisseur ticket holders will have VIP access to the Red and White Party, The New Vintage, seminars and grand tastings on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as secure reserved seating at the Alaska Mileage Plan Chef’s Stage and will receive a Connoisseur gift bag. The Connoisseur ticket price is $585.

The new Enthusiast package offers jump the line privileges and tickets to The New Vintage and two-day VIP Grand Tasting. An Enthusiast gift bag is also included. The Enthusiast ticket price is $290.

Additional details on hotel packages, other new Taste Washington events and a full schedule of Taste Washington on the Farm are coming soon.

Taste Washington is produced by Visit Seattle in partnership with Washington State Wine. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and visit www.tastewashington.org for ongoing updates.

About Taste Washington:

Taste Washington is the largest single-region wine and food event in the United States, featuring more than 225 Washington State wineries and more than 65 Pacific Northwest restaurants. The 21st annual event will be held on March 22-25, 2018 at various locations in Seattle. The 2018 Taste Washington welcoming sponsor is Alaska Mileage Plan, the premier sponsors are Albert Lee Appliance, AQUA by El Gaucho, Seattle Met, and Total Wine & More. Taste Washington attracts more than 6,400 wine and food enthusiasts to the Seattle area. The Washington State Wine Commission launched Taste Washington in 1998 and it is now produced by Visit Seattle. For more information, visit www.tastewashington.org.

About Visit Seattle:

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501( c ) 6 organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales and overseas tourism development. Nearly 40 million annual visitors spend $7 billion in the city and county each year. The economic power of travel and tourism generates 74,000 Seattle area jobs and contributes $718 million in annual state and local tax revenue. Visit visitseattle.org.

About Washington State Wine:

Washington State Wine represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington State. Guided by an appointed board, WSW provides a marketing platform to raise positive awareness of the Washington State wine industry and generate greater demand for its wines. Funded almost entirely by the industry through assessments based on grape and wine sales, WSW is a state government agency, established by the legislature in 1987. To learn more, visit www.washingtonwine.org.