The Edgewater Hotel Partners with DeLille Cellars to Create Exclusive 55th Anniversary Wine Blend

Iconic Seattle Hotel Commemorates 55th Anniversary with Limited Release Wine

Label from Renowned Washington Wine Producer

The Edgewater, a Noble House Hotel, announced a limited release wine label with renowned Washington wine producer, DeLille Cellars. Specially bottled to honor the iconic hotel’s 55 year mark in 2017, the collaboration is an element of The Edgewater’s “55 Years on The Edge” campaign to celebrate its milestone anniversary. The Edgewater’s limited release wine, 2014 DeLille Cellars D2, is available for purchase exclusively at The Edgewater’s award-winning restaurant, Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge, located on Puget Sound with unobstructed views of the Olympic Mountain Range.

“We’re honored to be partnering with one of Washington’s most respected and reputable wineries on this project,” said Pat Colee, chairman and founder of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “DeLille is already one of our best-selling labels at Six Seven, so partnering with them was a natural next step in elevating our relationship.”

Since opening its doors in 1962 for the Century 21 World’s Fair, The Edgewater has celebrated a rich history over the past five decades that includes hosting a long list of world-famous musicians, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, KISS and Led Zeppelin. DeLille Cellars is also celebrating a significant milestone in 2017 – its 25th harvest – making this limited edition wine a celebration of not one, but two highly-acclaimed Washington brands.

The Edgewater’s Limited Edition 55th Anniversary 2014 DeLille Cellars D2 is a bright, structured red blend with a proliferation of red and black fruits on the nose and palate and wrapped with a presence of mint chocolate, black olive, cedar, toasty oak and vanilla. A blend of 58 percent Merlot, 36 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, five percent Cabernet Franc and one percent Petit Verdot, D2 is sourced from 15 prestigious Columbia Valley vineyards, including Red Willow, Harrison Hill, Ciel du Cheval, Klipsun, Boushey, DuBrul, Upchurch and Grand Ciel.

Special packages and programming with the “55” theme will be available throughout 2017 for guests staying at The Edgewater and those dining in Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge. Offerings include the $5.5 Million Buyout Package, special pricing with the number 55, “55 Ways to Celebrate The Edgewater” offerings and limited edition 55-themed retail items available for purchase at the hotel’s on-property gift store, “Shop on The Edge.” Additionally, The Edgewater will partner with other Seattle sites and businesses also celebrating milestone anniversaries. For more information on The Edgewater, please visit www.edgewaterhotel.com or call 206.728.7000.

About The Edgewater

As the only over-water hotel in Seattle, The Edgewater, a Noble House Hotel, exudes authentic Pacific Northwest décor with unobstructed views overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains while providing guests with a high-end dining experience at Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge and a rich history of having hosted famous musicians including The Beatles and KISS for over the past five decades. The Edgewater boasts 223 guestrooms and three luxury suites, including The Beatles Suite where the iconic “fishing out the window” photo was captured of the band fishing out the window into Elliott Bay. The award-winning restaurant, Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge at The Edgewater, combines breathtaking, unobstructed views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains, with Northwest-inspired cuisine in an elegant setting with custom décor.

About DeLille Cellars

DeLille Cellars is a boutique artisan winery located in Woodinville, Washington. The winery was founded in 1992 by Charles and Greg Lill, Jay Soloff, and celebrated winemaker Chris Upchurch. DeLille Cellars pioneered Bordeaux-style blends from Washington State, and has maintained a tradition of quality and excellence with over 180 wines scored 90+ (across 25 vintages) from leading publications such as Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator, Vinous/Stephen Tanzer’s International Wine Cellar, and Wine Enthusiast. The winery focuses on the Red Mountain AVA and grape sourcing from Washington’s leading Grand Cru vineyards, including Ciel du Cheval, Grand Ciel, Upchurch, Red Willow, Sagemoor, Klipsun, Boushey and Harrison Hill. DeLille Cellars was named the “Lafite Rothschild of Washington State” and a 5-star/outstanding producer by Robert Parker. DeLille Cellars is a Bacchus Capital portfolio company. For more information, visit www.delillecellars.com or call 425-489-0544.



About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

A privately held company for more than 30 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by owner Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, transitioning in 1994 to a hotel ownership management company. Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., the corporation owns and manages an upscale portfolio of 15 distinct and visually captivating properties spanning the U.S. From the historic passenger Napa Valley Wine Train, to luxury resorts in Seattle, Wash. Jackson Hole, Wyo. and the Florida Keys, each property maximizes and showcases its physical setting. Noble House is continuously growing, operating 43 hotel restaurants, bars and lounges, showcasing local culture and inspiration from local surroundings. With a philosophy that emphasizes “location, distinction and soul,” Noble House Hotels & Resorts exemplifies individuality, dedicating itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that contribute to their communities, staying true to local history, culture and ambiance.