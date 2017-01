Seattle’s Holiday Wine Fest November 12-13

by

The 2016 Holiday Wine Fest is poised to be the Pacific Northwest’s largest and most popular tasting exposition. This all-day Saturday and Sunday event features a world-class line-up of local, regional, national and international wines, ciders, spirits, gourmet cuisine and artisan vendors. The Holiday Wine Fest is the perfect occasion to tempt you and yours with the flavors of fall and the delicious offerings of the Season.

A Global Celebration of Wine!

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

Nov.12-13, 2016

Festival Tasting Sessions:

Saturday, Nov. 12: Noon – 4pm ($40 admission)

Saturday, Nov. 12: 5pm – 9pm ($45 admission)

Sunday, Nov. 13: Noon – 4pm ($40 admission)

Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase their newest favorite wine/cider/spirits at the venue.

Wineries, Ciders & Brew

Aberrant Cellars

AniChe Cellars

Archery Summit – OR

ATLAS Cider Co.

Browne Family Winery

Chandler Reach Vineyards

Coral Wines

Dobbes Family Estate – OR

Double Canyon

Gruet – New Mexico

Hedges Family Estate

Hyland Estates

Kasia Winery

Lodmell Celars

Market Vineyards

Maryhill Winery

Masquerade Wine Company

Mercer Estates

Milbrandt Vineyards

Naches Heights/NHV Winery

Pear UP/Neigel Vintners Cider

Pine Ridge – CA

Newhouse Family Vineyards

pFriem Family Brewers

Renwood Winery – CA

Robert Ramsay

Snow Cider – BC

Sonoris Wines

The Bunnell Family Cellar

Three of Cups

Tranche Cellars

Tieton Cider Works

Treveri Cellars

Upland Estates Winery

Warr-King Wines

Westmount

Wilridge Winery



International Wines

Argento – Argentina

Benoit Cocteaux Champagne – France

Berlucchi Franciacorta – Italy

Bernard Magrez Vignobles – France

Bodegas Yuste – Classical Wines of Spain

Bonaval – Spain

Ca Marcanda Promis – Italy

Castello di Monsanto – Italy

Carma – Chile

Castello Banfi – Italy

Castello Monsanto – Italy

Catena – Argentina

Cecchi – Italy

Chapuy Champagne- France

Chateau Berneuilh – France

Chateau Eugenie – France

Chateau Les Millaux – France

Classical Wines of Spain

Domaine Christophe Bleger – France

El Enemigo – Argentina

Harewood Estate – Australia

Il Poggione – Italy

Gaja Sito – Italy

Bodega Garzón – Argentina

Juniper Estate- Australia

Livio Felluga – Italy

Lou Miranda Estate – Australia

Mitchells Wines – Australia

Monsieur Touton Selections – France

Mionetto – Italy

Nino Franco – Italy

Orlando Abrigo – Italy

Passatempo – Portugal

Singlefile – Australia

Renacer – Argentina

Tratado – Portugal

Tomero – Argentina

VistaAlba – Argentina

Zimmerman Wines – Australia

Cossart Gordon Madeira – Portugal

Dow’s Port /Douro DOC – Portugal

Prats & Symington Douro DOC – Portugal

Pombal do Vesuvio Douro DOC – Portugal

Smith Woodhouse Port – Portugal



Distilleries

Ararat – Armenia

Balinoff – France

Bomond Distillery – France

Chambers Bay Distillery

Copperworks Distillery

Corsair

Ghost Dog

Heritage Distilling Co.

kkAda Caramel Liqueur

Mastrogiannis Distillery

Pasquinet Cognac – France

SeaSpirits Distillery

Sidetrack Distillery

Sons of Vancouver Distillery

Swede Hill Distilling

Temple Distilling Company

Tequila Honor Del Castillo – Mexico

Tsarsky – Lithuania

Valley Shine Distillery



Artisan & Local Vendors

Addition

Alabastro Photography

B. Fuller’s Mortar & Pestle

Carolina Smoke

Cascade Fusion Smoked Olive Oil

Corks & Canvas

Dapper Swan Chutney

Darigold

Dilettante Chocolate

Dry Sparkling

Essential Baking Co.

Ferndale Farmstead Cheese Artisans

Glassybaby

Handmade Sam*Made

Island Treats

Krave Jerky

Liberty Bottle Works

LuLaRoe Apparel

Oil & Vinegar

Paper Road Furnishings

Puget Sound Kombucha

Riedel Stemware

Salish Sea Organic Liqueurs

Scarlata Chocolate

Seattle Made

Seattle Pickle Co.

Swift & Savory

Uncle Paulie’s Meatballs

Victrola Coffee Roasters

Washington Artisan Cheese Association

Windy N Ranch

Worldmark By Wyndham