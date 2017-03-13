Boost Your Productivity With Rebecca Howard

by

There are only so many hours in the day, so making the most of your time is key. As someone who’s been self-employed since the age of 23, Bella Bambino founder Rebecca Howard knows the ins and outs of fostering productivity. Inheriting her late husband’s business put her face to face with plenty of challenges, but with an eye for entrepreneurship and perseverance, she was able to take the company to the next level – watch Rebecca tell her story on MSNBC !

On her journey, she’s learned a few major lessons. First, there’s no magic potion to increase productivity – that’s something she’s had to figure out on her own over the years. Second, she’s learned that it’s a matter of developing patience when all your efficiency has been drained. With years of experience building businesses, this magnificent motivational speaker has mastered the art of maximizing productivity:

1. Delegate: If you have a staff, take the time to review each person’s strengths and weaknesses and empower them! You can’t do it all – there are no self-made millionaires – so trust your team. If you don’t have a team quite yet, research outsourcing as much as you possibly can. There are lost cost ways to accomplish your goals and virtual assistants are the best! When you outsource more trivial tasks like bookkeeping, it will free you up to practice your creativity and shine a spotlight on building your business.

2. Avoid Your Inbox First: We all know we’re guilty of checking our emails too often and that the web is crucial to our morning routine, but when you click open that first email in the AM, you’re killing any productivity you may have fostered. Don’t distract yourself with other people’s to-do lists, tackle your most important tasks first thing, then you’ll have all the time in the world for emails and even social media.

3. Two-Minute Rule: If doing that quick project takes less than two minutes – do it now! You’ll be surprised just how many tasks take under two minutes, and you can stay on top of your to-do list while following this rule.

4. Workout Mode: Supercharge your productivity by adding exercise to your morning routine. Working out benefits more than just weight loss or staying in shape – it can improve all aspects of your life, including work and your business. Spend a little time in prayer, meditation or exercise to focus on how you want the day to unfold.

5. Set The Scene: Whether you work from home or at the office, carve out a dedicated space for creativity and workflow. While Rebecca enjoys lighting a candle and turning on some soothing background music, you can decorate your desk however you see fit. Music can be calming and boost productivity – try setting a timer for yourself and just play binary beats in the background. When the timer rings, take a break and you’ll be amazed at how much you accomplished!

