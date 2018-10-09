Eastside Business Woman Named Finalist in 15th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Seattle, WA – Oct. 4 – Whitney DeBerry is a Finalist for Employee of the Year – Business category in the 15th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Ms. DeBerry, Digital Marketing Manager at Tresemer Group of Kirkland, WA, will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York on Friday, November 16. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A. and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

Whitney DeBerry has been integral to Tresemer Group’s growth in the past year. As a young project manager, she has quickly learned skills that set her ahead of the company’s growth line, prioritizing everyone around appropriate tasks. Michelle Tresemer, Owner and CEO of Tresemer Group, a Seattle area digital marketing firm with satellite operations in Southern Oregon, says “Whitney manages up, all the while remaining true to her own principles and Tresemer Group’s ethics. She pushes when she should push and pulls me back when I need more balance. She is in every way our ‘right-hand catalyst for growth.’”

The awards ceremony will be complemented by a new one-day educational and networking event called the WomenFuture Conference, also at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on November 16. The entire day will celebrate the achievements of working women around the world.

“It’s so exciting to see a young woman with such promise get recognition and encouragement at an early stage in her career. We’re thrilled Whitney’s on our team.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.