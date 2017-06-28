Guild Mortgage Promotes Bellevue’s Gemma Currier to Vice President; Will Lead National Retail Sales Operations

Currier will oversee Guild’s sales technology, sales training and development, retail administration and project management functions

San Diego-based Guild Mortgage, one of the fastest-growing independent mortgage lending companies in the country, has promoted Gemma Currier to vice president of national retail sales operations to oversee the company’s sales technology, sales training and development, retail administration and project management.

In her expanded role, Currier will direct 25 employees, managing product guidance for sales technology, retail meeting and event programs, training and development initiatives, retail onboarding processes and special projects to improve retail operations. She will also oversee the development of a new CRM, lead management and marketing automation platform that will be integrated with Guild’s proprietary sales systems. Currier reports to Barry Horn, executive vice president of national production.

“Gemma is a driving force at Guild and helps us achieve our company goals, specifically in retail operations,” said Horn. “She has extensive mortgage experience and is an invaluable member of our team. She continues to improve retail operations in creative and innovative ways.”

Currier joined Guild in production training in 2008 and was promoted to national sales and marketing specialist in January 2011. She continued to advance and was named national sales marketing manager in 2013, director of retail sales operations in 2016, and vice president of retail sales operations in March of this year.

In addition to leading retails sales operations at Guild, she is heavily involved in cross-departmental committees, industry events, conferences and educational opportunities. Through participation in these events and groups, she has been able to learn and understand the many intricacies of retail operations.

Currier has extensive experience in the mortgage industry, working processing, operations, production, products and post-closing management capacities prior to joining Guild. She graduated from Western Governors University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing management as well as a Master of Science in management and leadership.

