Katherine Hall Named Director of Marketing and Community Development at Bellevue College

Bellevue College (BC) has named Katherine Hall as the new director of marketing and community development. In this role, she’ll provide leadership and supervision for all marketing and communications outreach, and develop initiatives to engage the community in campus life.

“Katherine is an experienced marketing and communications strategist with a substantive background in leading within large, mission-driven organizations,” said Dr. Gayle Barge, vice president of institutional advancement at BC. “She also brings an agency approach to branding for higher education institutions that’s been tremendously successful, and will help take our marketing and communications initiatives to the next level.”

Before arriving at BC, Hall served on the leadership team for Housing & Food Services Communications & Marketing at the University of Washington where she successfully managed the development and execution of integrated marketing plans for the West Campus phase of the Housing Master Plan and the department’s individual units. Her 15-year branding and marketing career spans management roles at world-class healthcare systems like Loyola University Health System and City of Hope National Medical Center, as well as private consulting for a variety of organizations including South Puget Sound Community College where she facilitated the articulation of brand identity and value messaging.

“Bellevue College offers an incredibly rich, inclusive experience for students and has a well-deserved reputation for innovation. I’m delighted to join the third-largest institution of higher education in Washington state and an award-winning marketing division,” said Hall. “I look forward to working closely with the Bellevue community and increasing awareness of all BC has to offer.”

Hall also served as president of the Puget Sound Chapter of the American Marketing Association where she focused on strengthening leadership, building community and developing business strategies to increase revenue and membership. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s in journalism and received a certificate in business administration from the University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business.